2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: 434 horsepower and great handling chops

  • 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo
The Turbo is the most powerful version of the Porsche Macan SUV.

Power comes from a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.

The V6 makes a healthy 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche says the Macan can accelerate to 60 mph in as little as 4.1 seconds.

Performance options like an adaptive air suspension and torque-vectoring tech make the Macan a pretty potent performer. 

The Turbo comes with 20-inch wheels as standard equipment, but 21s are available.

Porsche Communication Management infotainment tech is found inside.

The Turbo is also the most expensive Macan, at $84,950 to start, including destination.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo hits US dealers in the first quarter of 2020.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo.

