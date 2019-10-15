2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: 434 horsepower and great handling chops

The Turbo is the most powerful version of the Porsche Macan SUV.
Power comes from a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.
The V6 makes a healthy 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.
Porsche says the Macan can accelerate to 60 mph in as little as 4.1 seconds.
Performance options like an adaptive air suspension and torque-vectoring tech make the Macan a pretty potent performer.
The Turbo comes with 20-inch wheels as standard equipment, but 21s are available.
Porsche Communication Management infotainment tech is found inside.
The Turbo is also the most expensive Macan, at $84,950 to start, including destination.
The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo hits US dealers in the first quarter of 2020.
