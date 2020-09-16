The GTS is the best version of Porsche's great little Macan.
The GTS slots between the Porsche Macan S and Macan Turbo.
These upsized 21-inch wheels look great and don't ruin the ride quality.
The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 makes 375 horsepower.
The interior is awash in leather in Alcantara, but the infotainment tech is the star.
The compact Macan is a really great size.
The GTS gets some black exterior trim.
The hood is free of cutlines, for a cleaner front end.
This German-spec Macan GTS costs somewhere around $94,000.
The GTS starts in the low-$70,000 range.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS.
Discuss: 2020 Porsche Macan GTS is the one to get
