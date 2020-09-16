Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS is the one to get

The GTS is the best version of Porsche's great little Macan.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
1 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The GTS slots between the Porsche Macan S and Macan Turbo.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
2 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These upsized 21-inch wheels look great and don't ruin the ride quality.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
3 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 makes 375 horsepower.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
4 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is awash in leather in Alcantara, but the infotainment tech is the star.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
5 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The compact Macan is a really great size.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
6 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The GTS gets some black exterior trim.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
7 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The hood is free of cutlines, for a cleaner front end.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
8 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This German-spec Macan GTS costs somewhere around $94,000.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
9 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The GTS starts in the low-$70,000 range.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
10 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS.

2020 Porsche Macan GTS
11 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
12 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
13 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
14 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
15 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
16 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
17 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
18 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
19 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
20 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
21 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
22 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
23 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
24 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
25 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche Macan GTS
26 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
