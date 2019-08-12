2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is a plug-in with punch

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is the flagship model of the Porsche Cayenne range.
Take the V8 engine from the Cayenne Turbo and add the 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery and electric motor from the E-Hybrid, and here we are.
Total system output is a whopping 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties, and all-wheel drive is standard.
The Turbo S E-Hybrid gets a number of other standard performance add-ons, including a torque-vectoring system, 48-volt antiroll tech, adaptive dampers and a three-chamber air suspension.
Porsche says the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.
The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid can drive for about 20 miles on electric power alone.
Of course, being the top-performing Cayenne means the Turbo S E-Hybrid is also the most expensive: $161,900 to start. Woof.
Look for the 2020 Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid to hit Porsche dealers soon.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this 670-horsepower plug-in Cayenne.