2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe: Sweet, sweet overkill

The Turbo is the range-topping model in the Cayenne Coupe lineup.
It uses a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
This engine makes a healthy 546 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.
With all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Turbo Coupe will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.
The Cayenne Coupe has a 20-millimeter lower roofline than the standard Cayenne.
The rear hips are 18 millimeters wider on the Coupe.
The Turbo Coupe is the most expensive, at $130,100 to start.
These 22-inch wheels are part of a special Lightweight package, which costs $14,400.
The Porsche Cayenne Coupe goes on sale this fall.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe.