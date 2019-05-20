2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe: Sweet, sweet overkill

  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

The Turbo is the range-topping model in the Cayenne Coupe lineup.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 25

It uses a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 25

This engine makes a healthy 546 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 25

With all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Turbo Coupe will accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 25

The Cayenne Coupe has a 20-millimeter lower roofline than the standard Cayenne.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 25

The rear hips are 18 millimeters wider on the Coupe.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 25

The Turbo Coupe is the most expensive, at $130,100 to start.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 25

These 22-inch wheels are part of a special Lightweight package, which costs $14,400.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 25

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe goes on sale this fall.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 25

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 25
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 25
Now Reading

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe: Sweet, sweet overkill

Up Next

Scope all the old-school liveries you can add to the Porsche 935

Latest Stories

Latest Aston Martin DBS special edition pays tribute to James Bond

Latest Aston Martin DBS special edition pays tribute to James Bond

by
Lyft aims to make rides safer with 911 panic button in the app

Lyft aims to make rides safer with 911 panic button in the app

by
Ford's EV Mustang crossover concept may debut this year, report says

Ford's EV Mustang crossover concept may debut this year, report says

by
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport updated with mild hybrid powertrain, more in-car tech

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport updated with mild hybrid powertrain, more in-car tech

by
Bosch built a sensor platform just for flying taxis

Bosch built a sensor platform just for flying taxis

by