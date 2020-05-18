2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe: Same performance, less space

  • 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe
Here's the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe.

The S slots between the base Cayenne and the Turbo in Porsche's range.

Power comes from a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.

The interior is as nicely appointed as any other Cayenne model.

This test car rides on upsized 21-inch wheels.

Porsche's LED headlights look great here.

At its tallest point, the Coupe's roofline is 20 millimeters lower than the standard Cayenne's.

Mechanically, though, the two models are identical.

Compared with a standard Cayenne S, the Coupe is $4,300 more expensive.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe.

