The 911 Speedster is a near-perfect Porsche

This is the Porsche 911 Speedster.
It's the final version of the 991-generation Porsche 911.
Its design is an homage to the old Porsche Speedsters.
The shorter A pillar and long rear deck are historical Speedster traits.
Underneath its Speedster skin, this car shares its chassis and engine with the Porsche 911 GT3.
That means power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter H6, making 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque.
The six-speed manual transmission is absolutely perfect.
Only 1,948 of these Speedsters will be built.
And they all have a hefty price: $274,500.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche 911 Speedster.