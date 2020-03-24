The 911 Speedster is a near-perfect Porsche

  • 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster
This is the Porsche 911 Speedster.

It's the final version of the 991-generation Porsche 911.

Its design is an homage to the old Porsche Speedsters.

The shorter A pillar and long rear deck are historical Speedster traits. 

Underneath its Speedster skin, this car shares its chassis and engine with the Porsche 911 GT3.

That means power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter H6, making 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque.

The six-speed manual transmission is absolutely perfect.

Only 1,948 of these Speedsters will be built.

And they all have a hefty price: $274,500.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche 911 Speedster. 

