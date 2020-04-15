  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera
Say hello to the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera.

This is the base version of the 992-gen Porsche 911, but there's nothing basic about it.

For starters, it's as good-looking as any other model in the 911 range.

This car has the staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheel option.

The long LED running light really accentuates the car's width.

Power comes from a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter H6, mounted in back, of course.

The base 911 makes 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

This car has rear-wheel drive, but you can get the Carrera 4 with all-wheel drive.

The base Carrera comes in at just a hair under $100,000 to start.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera is a solid foundation

