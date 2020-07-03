2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S is more fun with a manual

The Porsche 911 Carrera gets a manual transmission -- finally.
The seven-speed manual is only available on Carrera S and 4S models.
The interior of this test car has the cloth seat inserts, which are amazing.
Optional wheels include a set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys.
Aventurine Green is one of the 911s best colors.
It even looks great at night.
The 911 Carrera S produces 443 horsepower from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine.
The seven-speed manual is a no-cost option.
The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S starts around $114,000 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S.