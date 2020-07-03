2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S is more fun with a manual

  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S
  • 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S

The Porsche 911 Carrera gets a manual transmission -- finally.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 36

The seven-speed manual is only available on Carrera S and 4S models.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 36

The interior of this test car has the cloth seat inserts, which are amazing.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 36

Optional wheels include a set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 36

Aventurine Green is one of the 911s best colors.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 36

It even looks great at night.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
6
of 36

The 911 Carrera S produces 443 horsepower from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
7
of 36

The seven-speed manual is a no-cost option.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
8
of 36

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S starts around $114,000 including destination.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 36

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
15
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
16
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
17
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
18
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
19
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
20
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
21
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
22
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jonathan Harper
23
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 36
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 36
Now Reading

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S is more fun with a manual

Up Next

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS is always ready for a good time
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime drive, Ford Bronco teasers and more: Roadshow's week in review

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime drive, Ford Bronco teasers and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Formula 1 is back for 2020, but should it be?

Formula 1 is back for 2020, but should it be?

3:39
The new car options and features Roadshow's editors could live without

The new car options and features Roadshow's editors could live without

by
2021 BMW M3 and M4 will debut in September with up to 510 hp, manual transmission available

2021 BMW M3 and M4 will debut in September with up to 510 hp, manual transmission available

by
Best 4th of July new car, truck and SUV deals for 2020

Best 4th of July new car, truck and SUV deals for 2020

by