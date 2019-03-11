Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.
It's the drop-top version of the latest flavor of 911, the 992, which made its debut ahead of the LA Auto Show last year.
The new 911 has had a mild but comprehensive visual refresh, which the new Cabriolet mostly inherits.
It's this part that will be the most controversial, the new Cab looking just a bit hunchbacked.
But, I think it works quite well, either with the top down...
... or with the top up!
The interior is all-new, and vastly simplified from before.
It works quite well, but I can't quite get into that new, little shifter thing.
Still, it's a very nice place to be -- so long as you aren't stuck in the rear seats.
The new Cab is yet another iteration of a comprehensive polishing of the 911, and a killer car to drive.
Keep scrolling through for more photos.