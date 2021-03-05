2020 Porsche Cayman T might actually look better with road salt

Not many cars look this good with a roof rack and a little road grit.
This is a 2020 Porsche Cayman T.
But not just any Cayman T, this one's been augmented with some winter fare.
It starts off with a set of Michelin Alpin snow tires for more grip.
Combined with this car's mechanical limited-slip rear differential, that means plenty of grip even on this stuff.
The bigger change is that rack!
It's a SeaSucker rack and, yes, it uses suction cups. It looks a little... flimsy, but it was rock solid, even on highways.
Combined, this makes for an amazing winter machine.
Sure, gearing up on the slopes was a little cramped, but sometimes you gotta make sacrifices, right?
The only drag was the lack of a heated steering wheel -- and no Android Auto.
But otherwise this is an outrageously fun way to get to the slopes.
