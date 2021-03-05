2020 Porsche Cayman T might actually look better with road salt

Not many cars look this good with a roof rack and a little road grit.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
1 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is a 2020 Porsche Cayman T.

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
2 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But not just any Cayman T, this one's been augmented with some winter fare.

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
3 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It starts off with a set of Michelin Alpin snow tires for more grip.

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
4 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Combined with this car's mechanical limited-slip rear differential, that means plenty of grip even on this stuff. 

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
5 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The bigger change is that rack!

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
6 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's a SeaSucker rack and, yes, it uses suction cups. It looks a little... flimsy, but it was rock solid, even on highways. 

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
7 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Combined, this makes for an amazing winter machine.

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
8 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Sure, gearing up on the slopes was a little cramped, but sometimes you gotta make sacrifices, right?

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
9 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The only drag was the lack of a heated steering wheel -- and no Android Auto.

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
10 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But otherwise this is an outrageously fun way to get to the slopes.

Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
11 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
12 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
13 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
14 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
15 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
16 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
17 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
18 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
19 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
20 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
21 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman T
22 of 22
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Read the article
The Bugatti Divo Lady Bug is a mic drop of painting perfection

The Bugatti Divo Lady Bug is a mic drop of painting perfection

27 Photos
The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup

68 Photos
'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

'Alice' is a one-off Bugatti Chiron Sport ordered by a husband as a present for his wife

12 Photos
2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392 is all about the hustle

2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392 is all about the hustle

27 Photos
2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

2022 Kia Carnival is a sharp-dressed van

20 Photos
2021 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro and RS E-Tron GT make production-ready debut

2021 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro and RS E-Tron GT make production-ready debut

45 Photos
The new Kia K8 is a super-cool sedan that the US won't get

The new Kia K8 is a super-cool sedan that the US won't get

5 Photos