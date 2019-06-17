2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 promises powerful performance

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
Porsche on Monday unveiled the 2020 718 Cayman GT4.

At the heart of the matter is a new 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine, producing 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque with a lofty redline of 8,000 rpm.     

It comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, which can automatically rev the engine for smoother downshifts.

Given enough space, the GT4 will reach 188 miles per hour.   

The GT4 sports the Porsche Active Suspension Management adaptive damper setup, riding some 1.18 inches lower than the standard 718 variants.    

Proper track rats will enjoy the ability to manually adjust camber, toe, ride height and sway bar settings.     

The rear axle is unique to the GT4 and Spyder, but the front axle is borrowed from the eminently capable 911 GT3.     

Iron brake rotors are standard, but they can be upgraded to Porsche's carbon-ceramic brakes for extra stopping power.     

When the cars reach dealers in the spring of 2020, the 718 Cayman GT4 will set you back $100,450 including destination.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the new Cayman GT4.

