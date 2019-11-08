2020 Porsche 718 Spyder is the Boxster, but better

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder
The 2020 Spyder is Porsche's most hardcore 718 model yet.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
1 of 37

Unlike the rest of the 718 Boxster range, the Spyder uses a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-6 engine.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
2 of 37

The Spyder produces 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
3 of 37

Every 718 Spyder comes with a six-speed manual transmission -- as it should.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
4 of 37

Most of the chassis components are shared with Porsche's delightful 911 GT3 sports car.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
5 of 37

The 718 Spyder has a long deck lid, under which you stow the manually folding fabric roof.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
6 of 37

I'll admit, the roof is kind of pain in the ass to open and close.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
7 of 37

Best to just leave it open, methinks.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
8 of 37

With great power comes a great price. The 2020 718 Spyder starts at just over $93,000.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
9 of 37

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 37
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 37
