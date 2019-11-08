2020 Porsche 718 Spyder is the Boxster, but better

The 2020 Spyder is Porsche's most hardcore 718 model yet.
Unlike the rest of the 718 Boxster range, the Spyder uses a 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-6 engine.
The Spyder produces 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.
Every 718 Spyder comes with a six-speed manual transmission -- as it should.
Most of the chassis components are shared with Porsche's delightful 911 GT3 sports car.
The 718 Spyder has a long deck lid, under which you stow the manually folding fabric roof.
I'll admit, the roof is kind of pain in the ass to open and close.
Best to just leave it open, methinks.
With great power comes a great price. The 2020 718 Spyder starts at just over $93,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder.