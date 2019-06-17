2020 Porsche 718 Spyder rocks a manual soft top

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder
Porsche on Monday unveiled the 2020 718 Spyder.

The Spyder receives a unique front lip spoiler with the model designation on display, as well as a special air inlet ahead of the frunk that improves both cooling and aerodynamic downforce.     

Out back, there's a set of tinted taillights, a new rear diffuser and a sport exhaust system designed just for this car.    

The 718 Spyder also gets a manually operated fabric soft top.    

It sports a new 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine, producing 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque with a lofty redline of 8,000 rpm.     

Given enough tarmac, the Spyder will reach 187 miles per hour.

The gear lever is about half an inch shorter than on other models, and Porsche's sport seats are standard.     

The Spyder also receives body-color trim inside, but there are optional upgrades not seen on its twin, the GT4.

The Spyder is expected to reach dealers next spring.

The 718 Spyder will set a person back $97,550 including destination.

