2020 Polestar 1 is a pretty, powerful plug-in

This fine-lookin' creature is the 2020 Polestar 1.
Polestar is Volvo's new electro-performance offshoot... which is why this looks like a Volvo.
In fact, this is essentially the 2013 Volvo Concept Coupe come to life.
I love the way those huge 21-inch wheels look on this car.
LED lighting is standard all the way around.
The Polestar 1 uses a complicated powertrain, comprising a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged I4, plus a pair of electric motors.
All told, the Polestar delivers 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.
You can even drive it in pure EV mode for up to 60 miles.
Only 1,500 of these cars will be sold globally, and the price is high: $155,000.
