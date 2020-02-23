The 2020 One Pro Hooligan race proves you don't have to spend big to have fun

  • ams1013
Super Hooligan racing represents some of the simplest and most accessible motorsports in America right now.

There is a class for just about every age group and skill set, as well as bike size.

The bikes aren't costly, the gear isn't expensive either but the racing is second-to-none.

Hell, I can't think of any other motorsport that you can participate in while wearing a hoodie.

The One Pro race is the first race of the year on the Super Hooligan calendar and its always paired up with the amazing One Moto show in Portland.

I said there was a class for basically everything, and I meant it.

There's even a pull-start category sponsored by the folks who put on the Gambler 500 off-road race.

Flat track, in general, doesn't get the kind of mainstream press that it deserves, but hopefully, that changes.

Super cool, right?

Keep scrolling for more photos.

