The 2020 One Moto Show was bigger, more electric and more eclectic than ever

Portland's annual One Moto show is arguably the best custom motorcycle show on the west coast.

It's unique because it brings together custom motorcycles of all kinds, rather than focusing on a single style.

This year we saw things like low-rider Harleys and custom Zero electric bikes and everything in between.

A perennial favorite at the One Moto Show is the Yamahauler race van, and this year it got better because there was a Yamahauler pickup to go with it.

The culture of One Moto is another thing that brings people out of the woodwork in the cold, rainy parts of the year.

Founder Thor Drake does a great job of making the show feel inclusive and accessible for people of all kinds.

In addition to motorcycles, there's also food and beer, lots of vendors -- both local and national -- and music to enjoy.

Even if you aren't a motorcycle fan, this is something to check out.

Plus, it's one more reason to visit Portland in February. 

Keep scrolling for more photos.

