2020 Nissan Versa finds modernity, retains value

The 2020 Versa unfrumps Nissan's lowest-price new vehicle.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Riding atop a modified version of the chassis shared with the Kicks crossover SUV, the new Versa wholeheartedly adopts Nissan's latest sedan styling language.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Up front, you can begin to appreciate that the new car is 1.8 inches wider than the outgoing model, an impression reinforced by the car's overall lower stance and more horizontally oriented headlamps and V-Motion grille.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The 2020 Nissan Versa sits a massive 2.3 inches lower overall, and its stance is further improved because it rides 0.8 inches lower on its wheels.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Top-trim SR models like this start at $18,240 plus options and delivery.

Base Versa S models with a five-speed manual start at $14,730 plus destination fee. 

That's right in the thick of the hunt for compact economy cars, but it is over 15% more than last year.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The 2020 Nissan Versa's cabin is miles ahead of the outgoing version. 

Standard features include a reconfigurable 7-inch gauge-cluster screen, 7-inch display audio system and a surprisingly racy flat-bottom wheel.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come on all but the base S model, and there are three USB ports. 

Bluetooth telephony and audio is standard across the range.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Base S models come with halogen headlamps, but LED units, like those on this SR test car, come on higher trims.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The new Versa looks infinitely sleeker than the frankly awkward-looking second-gen model.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
If you want a Nissan Versa, for 2020, it's four-door sedan or nothing.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The hatchback Versa Note variant has been discontinued in North America.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Base Versa S models are available with a five-speed manual gearbox or an optional Xtronic continuously variable transmission.

The CVT is standard on other trims.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
The 2020 Nissan Versa will arrive in US showrooms soon, where it will square off against rivals such as the Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the new 2020 Nissan Versa.

Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
