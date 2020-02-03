The 2020 Nissan Titan XD is a not-too-heavy hauler

Nissan's middleweight Titan XD gains some important upgrades for 2020.
Yep, that's a new 9-inch infotainment screen.
This truck is a confidence-inspiring heavy hauler.
This 5.6-liter V8 is absolutely lovely, smooth and sonorous.
This truck's engine delivers a stout 400 horsepower when you put premium gasoline in the tank.
The Titan has grille for days.
New tailgate trim is one of the visual enhancements made for 2020.
The Titan XD's backseat is stretch-out spacious, as you'd expect in a modern, crew-cab pickup.
XD versions of the Titan feature a beefier frame, stouter differential and sturdier suspension arrangement than the half-ton version of this truck.
