2020 Nissan Titan XD banks on tougher bones

Nissan thinks it's created a happy medium for potential truck buyers with the refreshed 2020 Titan XD.

The looks are mighty familiar to people who remember the standard 2020 Nissan Titan.

The Titan XD is 15 inches longer than a regular Titan, for a total wheelbase measurement of 151.6 inches.

All XD models are now crew cab-only, too, and each of the elongated pickups gets a 6.5-foot bed in the back for all the stuff you want to toss in it.

More luxurious looks inside the Platinum Reserve model.

Meanwhile, things are sportier inside the Pro-4X model.

New LED headlights are brighter than the old ones, and they're also shared with the regular Titan.

Big change: The diesel V8 engine is gone. The new Titan XD is gasoline-only.

Want a plain-Jane rear-wheel drive Titan XD? Shop the used car lot because the XD is now 4x4-only as well.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2020 Nissan Titan XD.

