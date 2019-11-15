2020 Nissan Titan: Better looks for the next decade

The Nissan Titan gets a pretty thorough refresh for the 2020 model year.
Shown here in Platinum Reserve, the Titan can tow a maximum of 9,370 pounds.
The SL trim line is all chrome, all the time, including 20-inch chrome wheels.
Under the hood of every Titan is a 5.6-liter V8, pushing out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.
The Pro 4X interior features lava red contrasting trim.
Platinum Reserve's interior goes for leather and wood trim.
The interior on the SL is a nice mix of leather and dark grey metallic accents.
A new nine-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to the pavement.
Nissan's Safety Shield 360 is standard across all Titan trims, and includes rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and automatic high-beam headlight assist.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Nissan Titan in Pro 4X, Platinum Reserve and SL trims.