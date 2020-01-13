2020 Nissan Leaf is much the same with more content

  • 2020 Nissan Leaf
The 2020 Nissan Leaf is largely the same animal this model year.

It adds a lot of new safety and infotainment gear.

Notably, every Leaf will now come with Nissan's suite of active safety systems as standard.

Each car also gets an eight-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

The new standard touchscreen houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both phone-mirroring systems are standard on every Leaf now.

Range estimates go unchanged.

The Leaf Plus will go an estimated 226 miles.

A 62-kWh battery makes the power.

The standard Leaf will go an estimated 149 miles.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2020 Nissan Leaf!

