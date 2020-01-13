2020 Nissan Leaf is much the same with more content

The 2020 Nissan Leaf is largely the same animal this model year.
It adds a lot of new safety and infotainment gear.
Notably, every Leaf will now come with Nissan's suite of active safety systems as standard.
Each car also gets an eight-inch touchscreen for infotainment.
The new standard touchscreen houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Both phone-mirroring systems are standard on every Leaf now.
Range estimates go unchanged.
The Leaf Plus will go an estimated 226 miles.
A 62-kWh battery makes the power.
The standard Leaf will go an estimated 149 miles.
