2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo hits the track at GingerMan Raceway

  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo

The Nissan GT-R Nismo is at home on a racetrack.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 74

That's why we brought it to GingerMan Raceway in South Haven, Michigan, for a proper workout.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 74

The Nismo is the most hard-core version of the Nissan GT-R.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 74

Its twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V6 produces 600 horsepower, thanks to turbos from Nissan's GT3 race car.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 74

Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 74

Most of the GT-R Nismo's body is made from carbon fiber.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 74

Carbon-ceramic brakes are a new addition for 2020.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 74

Carbon fiber everywhere!

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 74

The GT-R is hideously expensive, costing more than $200,000 to start.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 74

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
33
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
34
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
35
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
36
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
37
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
38
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
39
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
40
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
41
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
42
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
43
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
44
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
45
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
46
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
47
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
48
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
49
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
50
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
51
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
52
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
53
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
54
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
55
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
56
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
57
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
58
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
59
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
60
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
61
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
62
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
63
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
64
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
65
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
66
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
67
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
68
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
69
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
70
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
71
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
72
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
73
of 74
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
74
of 74
Now Reading

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo hits the track at GingerMan Raceway

Up Next

Nissan Kicks: Appreciating the unconventional

Latest Stories

Get an easy-to-install solar-powered wireless backup camera kit for $127.29

Get an easy-to-install solar-powered wireless backup camera kit for $127.29

by
EVs are now outselling manual transmissions in the US

EVs are now outselling manual transmissions in the US

by
Private jets could disappear from UK airports by 2025

Private jets could disappear from UK airports by 2025

by
Lyft will help you sell your car and replace it with free rides

Lyft will help you sell your car and replace it with free rides

by
Jeep offers a 2020 Wrangler Freedom Edition, will donate to USO for every one sold

Jeep offers a 2020 Wrangler Freedom Edition, will donate to USO for every one sold

by