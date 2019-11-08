2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo hits the track at GingerMan Raceway

The Nissan GT-R Nismo is at home on a racetrack.
That's why we brought it to GingerMan Raceway in South Haven, Michigan, for a proper workout.
The Nismo is the most hard-core version of the Nissan GT-R.
Its twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V6 produces 600 horsepower, thanks to turbos from Nissan's GT3 race car.
Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch transmission.
Most of the GT-R Nismo's body is made from carbon fiber.
Carbon-ceramic brakes are a new addition for 2020.
Carbon fiber everywhere!
The GT-R is hideously expensive, costing more than $200,000 to start.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.