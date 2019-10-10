2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo: Sharp as ever, but showing its age

The Nismo gets a few big updates for 2020, including new vents on the fenders to better extract heat from the brakes.
It's Godzilla! Say hello to the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.
Speaking of brakes, the Nismo gets Brembo, carbon-ceramic stoppers, which are a huge improvement.
The Nismo uses the same twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V6 as other GT-Rs, with the power turned up to 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission handles shifting duties, and the GT-R has all-wheel drive.
The Nismo gets a new, titanium exhaust for 2020.
Inside, the NissanConnect infotainment system handles multimedia duties.
Much of the GT-R's body is made from carbon fiber, including the hood, side sills, trunk and spoiler.
The Nismo isn't cheap. At more than $210,000, it's nearly $100,000 more expensive than the base GT-R.
