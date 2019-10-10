2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo: Sharp as ever, but showing its age

  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
The Nismo gets a few big updates for 2020, including new vents on the fenders to better extract heat from the brakes.

It's Godzilla! Say hello to the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.

Speaking of brakes, the Nismo gets Brembo, carbon-ceramic stoppers, which are a huge improvement. 

The Nismo uses the same twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V6 as other GT-Rs, with the power turned up to 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission handles shifting duties, and the GT-R has all-wheel drive.

The Nismo gets a new, titanium exhaust for 2020.

Inside, the NissanConnect infotainment system handles multimedia duties.

Much of the GT-R's body is made from carbon fiber, including the hood, side sills, trunk and spoiler.

The Nismo isn't cheap. At more than $210,000, it's nearly $100,000 more expensive than the base GT-R.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.

