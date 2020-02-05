  • 2020 Nissan Frontier
Nope, there's really nothing new to see here. 

But there's magic under the hood. The next-generation Frontier's powertrain is coming out a year early. 

The truck will feature a newly designed 3.8-liter V6 providing 310 horsepower.

That engine will be matched to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Sadly, the manual gearbox is going away.

Performance and efficiency should both be improved. 

This new V6 replaces both the Frontier's base, four-cylinder engine and its up-level, 4.0-liter V6.

Nissan is breathing a little life into an old model before bringing out its totally overhauled replacement.

2020 Nissan Frontier: Same old truck, brand-new powertrain

