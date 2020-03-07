2020 Moto Guzzi V85TT: Italian style for miles and miles

Moto Guzzi's V85TT is the brand's first crack at the adventure bike formula.
It takes the already excellent middleweight ADV format and adds lots of unique Guzzi touches.
Aside from stellar build quality and beautiful materials, the V85 looks and feels like a competent machine.
Like all Guzzi bikes, the V85 is packing a transverse, V-twin engine -- 853-cc in this case and air-cooled.
It also comes standard with branded hard-metal luggage.
The luggage isn't anything amazing, but it does make for a supremely practical motorcycle.
I found that while the bags are on the bike, they're reasonably easy to use, though the fact that they're not keyed to the bike's ignition seems like a misstep.
The engine produces a very reasonable if not terribly exciting 79 horsepower, but really shines in the good-looks and frugal-running departments.
The beautiful cast rocker covers sprouting from the sides of the bike double have hand warmers -- nice since the V85 lacks heated grips.