2020 Mini Cooper SE: Cute, fun and nicely priced

This is the 2020 Mini SE, an all-electric go-kart with suburb handling and a tidy little price tag.
The Mini SE only gets 110 miles of range from its 32.6-kWh battery, which is far behind competitors like the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt.
However, the SE's center of gravity is 1.2 inches lower than the standard Cooper S thanks to the battery. Further, the SE is less nose-heavy than the S, so it offers more balanced handling characteristics.
The electric powerplant produces 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque.
A Level 3 DC fast charger at 50 kW will give you 80% of a charge in 36 minutes.
These awesome wheels are wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 high-performance all-season tires.
The Green settings can calculate efficiency and can warn me when I hit my desired threshold.
Driver-assistance features are lacking in the Mini Cooper SE. The little guy only has forward-collision warning, pedestrian alert and regular cruise control.
The 2020 Mini Cooper SE starts at $30,750, including $850 for destination, and that's before any federal, state or local incentives.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this electric go-kart.