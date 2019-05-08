2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS580 roosts up some dirt

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS580
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has a few tricks up its sleeve for dirt driving.

The first is a snorting 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

The second is the E-Active Body Control, that scans the road ahead and compensates for any bumps and bobbles, keeping the GLS incredibly flat.

The third is a new off-road program that utilizes a multi-plate clutch sending anywhere from 0 to 100 percent of the engine's torque to the front or rear axles.

Together they make short work of the Big Dune outside Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mercedes isn't saying the GLS-Class is a hard-core off-roader, however. If you really want to go anywhere, look at the G-Class.

Still, the GLS-class offers a comfortable ride both on pavement and off-road, within reason.

And it looks rather handsome, too.

No word on pricing but the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class should go on sale later this year.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this surprisingly capable SUV.

