2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300: Understated style, smarter tech

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic

From afar, the new 2020 GLC-Class looks the same as before.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 57

However, the refreshed model features new headlamp and taillight designs.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 57

Behind the scenes, the driver-aid tech has been updated with new Distronic cruise control and lane-centering assist.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 57

The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine makes 14 more horsepower than before.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 57

The shape of the headlamps is almost imperceptibly different. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 57

A square motif for the LED taillights brings the GLC in line with the rest of Benz's new lineup.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 57

The most obvious change outside is a new single bar grille with an inverse diamond pattern mesh.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 57

This example features an optional AMG style package with 20-inch, Y-spoked wheels. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 57

The AMG package also includes painted brake calipers.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 57

Keep clicking for more photos of the updated GLC-Class or check out our rated review to learn more about the new dashboard tech.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
49
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
50
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
51
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
52
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
53
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
54
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
55
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
56
of 57
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
57
of 57
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300: Understated style, smarter tech

Up Next

Mad Mercs: Exploring Stuttgart's Mercedes-Benz Museum
Why a power inverter is the hot car accessory

Why a power inverter is the hot car accessory

by
Tesla Cheetah Stance reportedly coming for better acceleration

Tesla Cheetah Stance reportedly coming for better acceleration

by
Tesla Model Y teardown begins with Sandy Munro

Tesla Model Y teardown begins with Sandy Munro

by
Next Nissan Rogue launch on track despite coronavirus, report says

Next Nissan Rogue launch on track despite coronavirus, report says

by
COVID-19 and the auto industry: All the plant shutdowns due to coronavirus

COVID-19 and the auto industry: All the plant shutdowns due to coronavirus

by