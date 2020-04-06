2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300: Understated style, smarter tech

From afar, the new 2020 GLC-Class looks the same as before.
However, the refreshed model features new headlamp and taillight designs.
Behind the scenes, the driver-aid tech has been updated with new Distronic cruise control and lane-centering assist.
The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine makes 14 more horsepower than before.
The shape of the headlamps is almost imperceptibly different.
A square motif for the LED taillights brings the GLC in line with the rest of Benz's new lineup.
The most obvious change outside is a new single bar grille with an inverse diamond pattern mesh.
This example features an optional AMG style package with 20-inch, Y-spoked wheels.
The AMG package also includes painted brake calipers.
