2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC hits the road ahead of its CES debut

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

Say hello to the Mercedes-Benz EQC outside of the company's research and development center in Sunnyvale, California.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
1
of 30

The EQC will make its US premiere at CES in January.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
2
of 30

Ahead of the CES debut, Mercedes let us get a glimpse of the electric CUV's range with a long trip down the California coast.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
3
of 30

The EQC is powered by an 80-kWh battery and two electric motors, one at each axle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
4
of 30

Total system output is a healthy 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
5
of 30

Mercedes hasn't released any official range specifications yet, but we were able to go 228 miles on a single charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
6
of 30

The EQC is slightly larger than the Mercedes GLC-Class, but smaller than the GLE.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
7
of 30

Thanks to its pair of electric motors, the EQC has through-the-road 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
8
of 30

The EQC will battle the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X when it goes on sale.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
9
of 30

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover.

Published:Caption:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
10
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
11
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
12
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
13
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
14
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
15
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
16
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
17
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
18
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
19
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
20
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
21
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
22
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
23
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
24
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
25
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
26
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
27
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
28
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
29
of 30

Published:Photo:Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-BenzRead the article
30
of 30
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC hits the road ahead of its CES debut

Up Next

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe: A practical beauty

Latest Stories

Kia, MIT to show a car interior that adapts to your mood at CES

Kia, MIT to show a car interior that adapts to your mood at CES

by
Nissan's mystery CES 2019 debut is probably the long-range Leaf

Nissan's mystery CES 2019 debut is probably the long-range Leaf

by
McLaren P1 GTR by MSO pays homage to Senna's first F1 championship

McLaren P1 GTR by MSO pays homage to Senna's first F1 championship

by
Toyota recalls 2019 Corolla Hatchbacks for CVT problems

Toyota recalls 2019 Corolla Hatchbacks for CVT problems

by
Uber's self-driving cars return to public roads after fatal crash

Uber's self-driving cars return to public roads after fatal crash

by