2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC hits the road ahead of its CES debut

Say hello to the Mercedes-Benz EQC outside of the company's research and development center in Sunnyvale, California.
The EQC will make its US premiere at CES in January.
Ahead of the CES debut, Mercedes let us get a glimpse of the electric CUV's range with a long trip down the California coast.
The EQC is powered by an 80-kWh battery and two electric motors, one at each axle.
Total system output is a healthy 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.
Mercedes hasn't released any official range specifications yet, but we were able to go 228 miles on a single charge.
The EQC is slightly larger than the Mercedes GLC-Class, but smaller than the GLE.
Thanks to its pair of electric motors, the EQC has through-the-road 4Matic all-wheel drive.
The EQC will battle the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X when it goes on sale.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover.