2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA cuts a sharp figure at CES 2019

Say hello to the second-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA.

This pocket-sized powerhouse gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood, good for 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

But really, it's all the fancy new tech that should get people excited.

The new MBUX infotainment system is standard, including an improved voice control system that can understand and respond to complex questions.

Just say, "Hey Mercedes," and ask away.

Also on hand is Interior Assistant, a gesture control system that can control lighting or bring up a pre-programmed favorite function with a mere wave of the hand.

The adaptive cruise control gets route-based speed settings, which can take into account upcoming curves or intersections and adjust the speed accordingly.

The interior is pure Mercedes-Benz, with those awesome turbine-inspired HVAC vents and screens galore.

Looks kinda nice, eh?

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, kosmosschwarz // Mercedes-Benz CLA, Edition Orange Art, AMG Line, cosmos black

