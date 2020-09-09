Top up or top down, this is a special car. Especially in this green.
This is the 2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet.
It is a stunning, drop-top two-door, especially in that green.
As it's the AMG flavor you can expect some extreme power, and you'll get it.
Thrust comes from Mercedes' ubiquitous 4.0-liter motor. 603 horsepower, to be specific.
That's delivered to all four wheels through a nine-speed, dual-clutch transmission.
But as big as the power is, the luxury is perhaps even bigger.
This amazing leather comes as part of the Designo package. The price? A mere $12,700.
But even the rear passengers aren't left out of the opulence.
Starting price? $184,495, including $995 destination.
Not cheap, but then this isn't your average cabrio.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 will keep the summer days coming
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.