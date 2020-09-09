Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 will keep the summer days coming

Top up or top down, this is a special car. Especially in this green.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
1 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

This is the 2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
2 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

It is a stunning, drop-top two-door, especially in that green.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
3 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

As it's the AMG flavor you can expect some extreme power, and you'll get it.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
4 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

Thrust comes from Mercedes' ubiquitous 4.0-liter motor. 603 horsepower, to be specific.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
5 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

That's delivered to all four wheels through a nine-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
6 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

But as big as the power is, the luxury is perhaps even bigger.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
7 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

This amazing leather comes as part of the Designo package. The price? A mere $12,700.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
8 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

But even the rear passengers aren't left out of the opulence.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
9 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

Starting price? $184,495, including $995 destination.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
10 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz

Not cheap, but then this isn't your average cabrio.

2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
11 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
12 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
13 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
14 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
15 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
16 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
17 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet
18 of 18
Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz
