The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C is absolutely stunning

This hand-built German missile is the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C.
A 4.0-liter biturbo V8 is tuned for 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque but the GT C is also about elegance and sophistication.
Power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Massive amount of grip is available thanks to Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires on 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch wheels at the rear.
My tester's Cardinal Red Metallic paint job highlights the long hood and sculpted rear end. Be prepared for stares.
Standard rear steering keeps the rear wheels turning in the opposite direction to the fronts at speeds up to 62 miles per hour.
My tester is equipped with the optional $8,950 high-performance ceramic brakes which while pricey are totally worth it.
Mercedes says the GT C can get to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 196 mph.
The old COMAND infotainment system is here on a 10.25-inch center screen.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C starts at $150,900 plus $995 for destination. My tester with the upgraded brakes, adaptive cruise control and some extra carbon fiber bits comes to $173,695 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this sophisticated rocket.