The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C is absolutely stunning

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C

This hand-built German missile is the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 58

A 4.0-liter biturbo V8 is tuned for 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque but the GT C is also about elegance and sophistication.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 58

Power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 58

Massive amount of grip is available thanks to Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires on 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch wheels at the rear.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 58

My tester's Cardinal Red Metallic paint job highlights the long hood and sculpted rear end. Be prepared for stares.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 58

Standard rear steering keeps the rear wheels turning in the opposite direction to the fronts at speeds up to 62 miles per hour. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 58

My tester is equipped with the optional $8,950 high-performance ceramic brakes which while pricey are totally worth it. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 58

Mercedes says the GT C can get to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 196 mph.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 58

The old COMAND infotainment system is here on a 10.25-inch center  screen.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 58

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C starts at $150,900 plus $995 for destination. My tester with the upgraded brakes, adaptive cruise control and some extra carbon fiber bits comes to $173,695 including destination.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 58

Keep scrolling for more photos of this sophisticated rocket.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
49
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
50
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
51
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
52
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
53
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
54
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
55
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
56
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
57
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
58
of 58
Now Reading

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C is absolutely stunning

Up Next

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is packed with safety tech
2022 Infiniti QX55 teased again ahead of Nov. 11 reveal

2022 Infiniti QX55 teased again ahead of Nov. 11 reveal

by
Indian's big bikes get Apple CarPlay integration for 2020

Indian's big bikes get Apple CarPlay integration for 2020

by
Tesla Model 3 is fastest-selling used car, Chevy Trailblazer hottest new car

Tesla Model 3 is fastest-selling used car, Chevy Trailblazer hottest new car

by
Ewan McGregor's Long Way Up features Rivian R1T electric truck, debuts Sept. 18

Ewan McGregor's Long Way Up features Rivian R1T electric truck, debuts Sept. 18

by
Honda recalls 1.6 million Pilot, Passport and Odyssey vehicles

Honda recalls 1.6 million Pilot, Passport and Odyssey vehicles

by