2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: A German muscle car with finesse

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe heads into the 2020 model year powered by same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as before.
The engine produces 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
It's connected to a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that was part of the C63's midcycle update last year.
Mercedes say the C63 S Coupe is capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 180 mph.
To improve handling, the C63 S features adaptive dampers and a limited-slip rear differential and is available with carbon-ceramic brakes.
For maximum grip, the C63 S is available with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.
Along with the transmission, style was massaged last year, with a new front end featuring AMG's Panamericana grille.
The interior received a designed flat-bottom steering wheel.
Handling infotainment inside of the C63 S Coupe is the COMAND system that features a 10.2-inch center screen. It comes standard with a Burmester audio setup, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and Bluetooth.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe begins at $78,495, including $995 for destination.