2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: A German muscle car with finesse

  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-1
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-2
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-3
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-4
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-5
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-6
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-7
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-8
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-9
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-10
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-11
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-12
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-13
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-14
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-15
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-16
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-17
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-18
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-19
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-20
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-21
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-22
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-23
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-24
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-25
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-26
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-27
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-28
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-29
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-30
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-31
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-32
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-33
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-34
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-35
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-36
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-37
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-38
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-39
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-40
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-41
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-42
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-43
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-44
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-45
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-46
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-47
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-48
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-49
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-50
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-51
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-52
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-53
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-54
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-55
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-56
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-57
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-58
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-59
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-60
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-61
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-62
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-63
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-64
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-65
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-66
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-67
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-68
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-69
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-70
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-71
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-72
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-73
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-74
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-c63-s-coupe-75

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe heads into the 2020 model year powered by same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as before.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 75

The engine produces 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 75

It's connected to a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that was part of the C63's midcycle update last year.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 75

Mercedes say the C63 S Coupe is capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 180 mph. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 75

To improve handling, the C63 S features adaptive dampers and a limited-slip rear differential and is available with carbon-ceramic brakes.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 75

For maximum grip, the C63 S is available with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 75

Along with the transmission, style was massaged last year,  with a new front end featuring AMG's Panamericana grille.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 75

The interior received a designed flat-bottom steering wheel.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 75

Handling infotainment inside of the C63 S Coupe is the COMAND system that features a 10.2-inch center screen. It comes standard with a Burmester audio setup, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and Bluetooth.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 75

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe begins at $78,495, including $995 for destination.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
13
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
14
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
15
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
16
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
18
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
43
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
44
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
45
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
62
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
63
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
64
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
65
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
66
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
67
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
68
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
69
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
70
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
71
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
72
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
73
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
74
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
75
of 75
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe: A German muscle car with finesse

Up Next

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is the textbook definition of fancy
GMC Hummer EV vs. Tesla Cybertruck: Which all-electric pickup reigns supreme?

GMC Hummer EV vs. Tesla Cybertruck: Which all-electric pickup reigns supreme?

6:00
Ford family members auctioning Bronco First Edition for charity

Ford family members auctioning Bronco First Edition for charity

by
Uber drivers sue, say company 'coerced' them to support Prop 22

Uber drivers sue, say company 'coerced' them to support Prop 22

by
Best dad ever connects Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit to full-motion sim rig

Best dad ever connects Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit to full-motion sim rig

by
Uber and Lyft need to make drivers employees, appeals court rules

Uber and Lyft need to make drivers employees, appeals court rules

by