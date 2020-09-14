This plucky little sedan has plenty of power.
You know the episode of Futurama where Fry drinks 100 cups of coffee?
That's the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 in a nutshell.
There is no off switch. There are no periods of calm.
It's a ball of perennial energy, a constant frenetic tumult.
If you're wondering what sacrifice is required in an AMG vehicle starting around $45,000, it's hidden in the fact that this small sedan can never calm the eff down.
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 is fun.
Tons of fun, actually.
It's always ready and rarin' to go, which means it's not hard to have a good time behind the wheel.
You just have to be ready to have that good time all the time.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 sure can scoot
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.