2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 sure can scoot

This plucky little sedan has plenty of power.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You know the episode of Futurama where Fry drinks 100 cups of coffee?

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That's the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 in a nutshell. 

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

There is no off switch. There are no periods of calm.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's a ball of perennial energy, a constant frenetic tumult.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you're wondering what sacrifice is required in an AMG vehicle starting around $45,000, it's hidden in the fact that this small sedan can never calm the eff down.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35 is fun. 

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Tons of fun, actually.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's always ready and rarin' to go, which means it's not hard to have a good time behind the wheel.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You just have to be ready to have that good time all the time.  

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A35.

2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
2020 Mercedes-AMG A35
