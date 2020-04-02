2020 McLaren GT is a striking sports car

Hello, beautiful. Meet the 2020 McLaren GT.
"GT" stands for "grand tourer," meaning this is intended to be a kinder, gentler McLaren.
As it turns out, this is a grand tourer in name only.
There's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mounted in the middle of the chassis.
This engine produces a healthy 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.
I love the way this car looks from the rear three-quarter.
The 15-spoke, 20-inch wheels look massive on this car.
The ultra-slim taillights are super cool, though.
The 2020 McLaren GT costs $210,000 before options.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this fantastic supercar.