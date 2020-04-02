2020 McLaren GT is a striking sports car

  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT
  • 2020 McLaren GT

Hello, beautiful. Meet the 2020 McLaren GT.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 43

"GT" stands for "grand tourer," meaning this is intended to be a kinder, gentler McLaren.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 43

As it turns out, this is a grand tourer in name only.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 43

There's a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mounted in the middle of the chassis.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 43

This engine produces a healthy 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 43

I love the way this car looks from the rear three-quarter.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 43

The 15-spoke, 20-inch wheels look massive on this car.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 43

The ultra-slim taillights are super cool, though.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 43

The 2020 McLaren GT costs $210,000 before options.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 43

Keep scrolling for more photos of this fantastic supercar.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
38
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
39
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
40
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
41
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
42
of 43
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
43
of 43
Now Reading

2020 McLaren GT is a striking sports car

Up Next

2020 McLaren GT hopes lightning strikes twice
2020 Cadillac XT6: Stylish, sporty, seats for 7

2020 Cadillac XT6: Stylish, sporty, seats for 7

6:39
GM and Honda co-developing 2 new EVs

GM and Honda co-developing 2 new EVs

by
Tesla Model Y teardown begins with Sandy Munro

Tesla Model Y teardown begins with Sandy Munro

by
Tesla tops its own Q1 production and delivery record, builds over 100,000 vehicles

Tesla tops its own Q1 production and delivery record, builds over 100,000 vehicles

by
Takata air bag woes surface in 216,000 Nissan vehicles

Takata air bag woes surface in 216,000 Nissan vehicles

by