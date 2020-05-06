The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is delightfully upscale

The Mazda CX-5 is one seriously good looking utility vehicle.
In Signature trim, this vehicle's cabin is incredibly luxurious.
The CX-5 doesn't have an unattractive angle.
The Mazda Connect infotainment system is not only homely, it's unnecessarily difficult to use.
Fold the rear backrest down and you get nearly 60 cubic feet of junk-hauling space.
Signature models of the CX-5 feature oodles of Nappa leather and real wood trim.
The CX-5's 2.5-liter turbocharged engine delivers up to 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is potent, but it's a bit noisier and feels coarser than expected.
Signature models roll on stylish 19-inch wheels.
