The 2020 Mazda CX-30: Engaging, with premium fixings

The 2020 CX-30 is Mazda's newest crossover SUV entry, slotting between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the lineup.
The CX-30 wears the latest take on Mazda's Kodo design language to feature clean, sporty and mature body lines.
Continuing the premium theme started by the Mazda 3 sedan and hatcback last year, the CX-30 features a nicely trimmed interior filled with wrapped, padded and stitched surfaces.
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 has 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats. Putting the second-row seats down expands matters to 45.2 cubic feet.
All 2020 Mazda CX-30 have a Mazda Connect infotainment system with a 8.8-inch center screen. In the range-topping Premium Package models, it features navigation, Bose audio, Bluetooth and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, every CX-30 comes standard with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with auto braking and lane departure warning with lane keep assist.
A 2.5-liter I4 powers the CX-30 making 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.
According to the EPA, the 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium Package with all-wheel-drive returns an estimated 25 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg on the highway.
Suspension tuning on the CX-30 is excellent, yielding a compliant and quiet ride for normal drives, while also keeping matters composed when pushed around corners.
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 begins at $21,900, not including $1,100 for destination. The range-topping Premium Package model with all-wheel drive pictured here starts at $29,600. Keep going for more pics.