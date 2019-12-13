2020 Mazda CX-30 is one good-lookin' crossover

Mazda's latest subcompact crossover, the CX-30, slots between the smidge smaller CX-3 and the larger CX-5.
It's available with front- or all-wheel drive, with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine pushing out 186 horsepower and an equal amount of torque.
Mazda's Kodo design language has been liberally applied to great effect. The front fascia is simple, yet still very attractive.
Adaptive cruise control is standard, as is lane-keeping technology.
Behind the seats is 20 cubic feet of space. With the rear seats folded down that expands to 94.
The seats have been redesigned to keep spines more upright and aligned. They are very comfortable while still being soft and compliant.
With G-Vectoring Control Plus, the CX-30 takes on corners just as well as its more expensive German rivals.
An 8.8-inch color screen is standard, but it is not operated by touch. You'll have to use the center console dial and buttons for inputs.
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 starts at $21,900 not including $1,045 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of this well-rounded crossover.