2020 Mazda CX-30 is one good-lookin' crossover

  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2019 Mazda CX-5 Diesel
  • Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2019-mazda-cx-5-diesel-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • 2020 Mazda CX-30
  • Mazda CX-30
  • Mazda CX-30
  • Mazda CX-30
  • Mazda CX-30
  • Mazda CX-30

Mazda's latest subcompact crossover, the CX-30, slots between the smidge smaller CX-3 and the larger CX-5.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
1
of 39

It's available with front- or all-wheel drive, with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 39

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine pushing out 186 horsepower and an equal amount of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 39

Mazda's Kodo design language has been liberally applied to great effect. The front fascia is simple, yet still very attractive.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 39

Adaptive cruise control is standard, as is lane-keeping technology.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 39

Behind the seats is 20 cubic feet of space. With the rear seats folded down that expands to 94.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
6
of 39

The seats have been redesigned to keep spines more upright and aligned. They are very comfortable while still being soft and compliant.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
7
of 39

With G-Vectoring Control Plus, the CX-30 takes on corners just as well as its more expensive German rivals.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 39

An 8.8-inch color screen is standard, but it is not operated by touch. You'll have to use the center console dial and buttons for inputs.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
9
of 39

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 starts at $21,900 not including $1,045 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of this well-rounded crossover.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
13
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
14
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
15
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
16
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
17
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
18
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
19
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
20
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
21
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
22
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
23
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
24
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
25
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
26
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
27
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
28
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
29
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
31
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
34
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
35
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
36
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
37
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
38
of 39
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
39
of 39
Now Reading

2020 Mazda CX-30 is one good-lookin' crossover

Up Next

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition is a lovely orange crush

Latest Stories

The Mercedes-Benz EQC EV won't go on sale in the US until 2021

The Mercedes-Benz EQC EV won't go on sale in the US until 2021

by
The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad gets US pricing and availability

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad gets US pricing and availability

by
The FCC likes this new tech for letting cars talk to each other

The FCC likes this new tech for letting cars talk to each other

by
Subaru Forester, Ascent included in engine-related recall expansion

Subaru Forester, Ascent included in engine-related recall expansion

by
Honda self-driving technology coming next year, report says

Honda self-driving technology coming next year, report says

by