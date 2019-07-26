2020 Lotus Evora GT is an aging, 188-mph British missile

  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT

The new Lotus Evora GT is the latest distillation of a sports car that's been on the market since the 2010 model year.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
1
of 17

The new car features a retuned version of Toyota's 3.5-liter V6 good for 416 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
2
of 17

All-in, Lotus says the car can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds en route to a top speed of 188 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
3
of 17

Those numbers make this the fastest and quickest street-legal Lotus ever to be sold in the US and Canada.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
4
of 17

The 2020 Evora GT's base price is a cool $96,950 before options.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
5
of 17

And those options can get seriously pricy. 

Among them: a titanium exhaust system that cuts 22 pounds from the GT's underbelly and $8,000 from your retirement fund.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
6
of 17

With all optional lightweighting measures in place, the 2020 Evora GT weighs just 3,104 pounds. 

That's 71 pounds less than its Evora 400 predecessor, an already feathery car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
7
of 17

The Evora GT is available in two-seat and 2+2 configurations.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
8
of 17

Order books for the new Evora GT are open now.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
9
of 17

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the new 2020 Lotus Evora GT.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
10
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
11
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
12
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
13
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
14
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
15
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
16
of 17

2020-lotus-evora-gt-9

Read the article
Published:Photo:Drew Phillips/Lotus
17
of 17
Now Reading

2020 Lotus Evora GT is an aging, 188-mph British missile

Up Next

Lotus Evija doesn't look a thing like any other Lotus, and that's good

Latest Stories

Mid-engine Corvette, new Toyotas, prototype tests and more: Roadshow's week in review

Mid-engine Corvette, new Toyotas, prototype tests and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Google's DeepMind is using StarCraft II to help train self-driving cars

Google's DeepMind is using StarCraft II to help train self-driving cars

by
Drivers in Anchorage, Alaska can pay for a parking ticket in school supplies

Drivers in Anchorage, Alaska can pay for a parking ticket in school supplies

by
2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb won't include motorcycles

2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb won't include motorcycles

by
A small Kia pickup truck might be in the works

A small Kia pickup truck might be in the works

by