2020 Lotus Evora GT is an aging, 188-mph British missile

By make and model
The new Lotus Evora GT is the latest distillation of a sports car that's been on the market since the 2010 model year.
The new car features a retuned version of Toyota's 3.5-liter V6 good for 416 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.
All-in, Lotus says the car can hit 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds en route to a top speed of 188 mph.
Those numbers make this the fastest and quickest street-legal Lotus ever to be sold in the US and Canada.
The 2020 Evora GT's base price is a cool $96,950 before options.
And those options can get seriously pricy.
Among them: a titanium exhaust system that cuts 22 pounds from the GT's underbelly and $8,000 from your retirement fund.
With all optional lightweighting measures in place, the 2020 Evora GT weighs just 3,104 pounds.
That's 71 pounds less than its Evora 400 predecessor, an already feathery car.
The Evora GT is available in two-seat and 2+2 configurations.
Order books for the new Evora GT are open now.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the new 2020 Lotus Evora GT.