2020 Lotus Evora GT is the sports car simplified

The 2020 GT is Lotus' latest version of its Evora sports car.

And in fact, the Evora GT is the only new car Lotus sells in the United States (currently). 

The chassis is made from aluminum and much of the body work is made from carbon fiber, to keep weight as low as possible.

Power comes from a Toyota-sourced, 3.5-liter V6.

Lotus reworks the engine pretty significantly, and adds a supercharger, for a total output of 416 horsepower.

With the six-speed manual transmission, you get 317 pound-feet of torque. With the six-speed automatic transmission, you get 332.

Lotus says the Evora GT can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds.

The 2020 Evora GT starts at just under $100,000 in the US.

As tested, the car you see here costs over $131,000 with options.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Lotus Evora GT.

