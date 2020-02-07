The Lincoln Corsair is quiet and confident

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is an attractive luxury utility vehicle.
This crossover's interior is made of high-quality materials and is beautifully designed.
The Corsair resembles the larger Aviator and that is not a bad thing.
The backseat offers plenty of legroom, plus it slides fore and aft by 6 inches.
The up-level 2.3-liter turbocharged engine delivers a stout 295 horsepower with 310 pound-feet of torque.
The available Revel audio system has 14 speakers.
The Corsair's rear is tastefully styled, with "Lincoln" spelled out on its liftgate.
Most of the secondary controls are logically laid out and easy to use.
This test vehicle is fitted with available 20-inch wheels.
