Lincoln brand set to take flight with new Aviator SUV

Tastefully designed, this three-row crossover is attractive from just about every angle.
This Aviator is rear-wheel-drive based, though four-corner traction is available.
The new Aviator utility vehicle is taking the Lincoln brand to new heights.
The Aviator's interior is just as elegant as its exterior and features loads of soft plastic, premium leather and no-nonsense technology.
Perfect Position front seats are available, which adjust in 30 different ways.
This glittering grille is the new face of Lincoln, a design element used on all of its latest products.
What do you think of that roofline that drops downward at the rear?
The standard engine is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 that delivers 400 horsepower with 415 pound-feet of torque.
A Revel Ultima 3D sound system with a whopping 28 speakers is available in this Lincoln.
To see more photos of the new Lincoln Aviator please keep clicking through this gallery.