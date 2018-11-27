  • 2020 Lincoln Aviator
The 2020 Lincoln Aviator is a new three-row SUV from Ford's fancy sibling.     

Think of it as a vehicle that packs all the new-level luxury of the Navigator into a smaller package, and it seals the deal by throwing even more new tech in its direction.     

The base engine, if you can call it that, is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 good for 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.     

The Aviator Grand Touring offers plug-in hybrid tech by way of an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission.

Net output is 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.

It'll be the first Lincoln to let an owner use their phone as a key.     

A new suspension system relies on a camera to map the road ahead. 

It's reportedly capable of measuring the size and depth of potholes or bumps, adjusting the suspension to soak up the bump.

The automatic parking function now does everything itself -- all an owner needs to do is hold a single button, and it'll take care of the brakes, gas, steering and transmission.    

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Aviator.

The sky's the limit in the 2020 Lincoln Aviator

