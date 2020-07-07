2020 Lexus UX 250h: Efficient style in a very small package

  • 2020-lexus-ux-250h-08008
The Lexus UX 250h cuts an impressive figure with its angular good looks and compact proportions.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 61

The diminutive hybrid looks and feels more like a subcompact hatchback than a small SUV.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 61

I think the UX wears Lexus' SUV design language better than its larger siblings, the NX and RX.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 61

Powered by a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain, the UX 250h makes 181 horsepower at its front wheels.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 61

All-wheel drive is standard thanks to a second, seven-horsepower electric motor dedicated to on-demand rear axle torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 61

The hybrid battery pack, all-wheel drive hardware and steeply raked roof cost the Lexus quite a bit of capacity.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 61

With just 17.1 cubic feet at its best, the UX hybrid is among the worst in its class for storage.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 61

Safety tech, on the other hand, is something Lexus can be proud of, with standard Lexus Safety Suite 2.0 across all trim levels.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 61

The EPA estimates the UX is good for 39 combined mpg, about on par with RAV4. Considering the Toyota has more power, more weight and a more robust all-wheel drive system, you'd think the Lexus would do better. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 61

Check out our full review of the 2020 Lexus UX 250h and keep scrolling or clicking for more shots of this gorgeous cadmium orange example.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
49
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
50
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
51
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
52
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
53
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
54
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
55
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
56
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
57
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
58
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
59
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
60
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
61
of 61
2020 Lexus UX 250h: Efficient style in a very small package

