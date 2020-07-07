2020 Lexus UX 250h: Efficient style in a very small package

The Lexus UX 250h cuts an impressive figure with its angular good looks and compact proportions.
The diminutive hybrid looks and feels more like a subcompact hatchback than a small SUV.
I think the UX wears Lexus' SUV design language better than its larger siblings, the NX and RX.
Powered by a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain, the UX 250h makes 181 horsepower at its front wheels.
All-wheel drive is standard thanks to a second, seven-horsepower electric motor dedicated to on-demand rear axle torque.
The hybrid battery pack, all-wheel drive hardware and steeply raked roof cost the Lexus quite a bit of capacity.
With just 17.1 cubic feet at its best, the UX hybrid is among the worst in its class for storage.
Safety tech, on the other hand, is something Lexus can be proud of, with standard Lexus Safety Suite 2.0 across all trim levels.
The EPA estimates the UX is good for 39 combined mpg, about on par with RAV4. Considering the Toyota has more power, more weight and a more robust all-wheel drive system, you'd think the Lexus would do better.
Check out our full review of the 2020 Lexus UX 250h and keep scrolling or clicking for more shots of this gorgeous cadmium orange example.