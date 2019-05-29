2020 Lexus RX gets more tech and freshened looks

  • 2020-lexus-rx-450lh-and-350-f-sport-01
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-02
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-01
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-08
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-09
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-01
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-03
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450lh-and-350-f-sport-02
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-6
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-05
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-10
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-8
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-02
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-06
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-7
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-11
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-10
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-12
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-07
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-05
  • 2020-lexus-rx-450hl-9
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-badge
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-03
  • 2020-lexus-rx-350-f-sport-04

Lexus will continue selling the two-row RX and the three-row RX L with updates to the midsize crossover SUVs for the 2020 model year.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Lexus
1
of 24

Thinner headlights, lower fog lights and a new grille lead the changes up front.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
2
of 24

Rear visual updates are subtler, but the power rear liftgate now offers an available kick sensor.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
3
of 24

The RX is the first Lexus to feature Android Auto. Apple CarPlay is also standard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
4
of 24

The base RX comes with an 8-inch touchscreen. Pictured is the available 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
5
of 24

The midsize luxury crossover now adds daytime bicyclist detection, low-light pedestrian detection and traffic sign recognition to its list of standard driver assistance features.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
6
of 24

The RX also features adaptive cruise control with lane centering. Absent lane markings, the crossover can even follow the car ahead.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
7
of 24

Engines are carryover for the 2020 model year, so fuel economy should remain about the same: up to 30 miles per gallon combined for the hybrid and up to 23 mpg combined for the 3.5-liter V6 RX 350.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
8
of 24

Pricing will be announced closer to when production begins in the third quarter of 2019.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
9
of 24

Click or scroll further for more images of the 2020 Lexus RX and RX L.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
10
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
11
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
12
of 24
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
13
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
14
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
15
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
16
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
17
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
18
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
19
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
20
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
21
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
22
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
23
of 24

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lexus
24
of 24
Now Reading

2020 Lexus RX gets more tech and freshened looks

Up Next

2018 Lexus LC 500 is a different kind of flagship luxury coupe

Latest Stories

2020 Lexus RX gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus other updates

2020 Lexus RX gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus other updates

by
Alaka'i's Skai wants to be the fuel cell-powered aircraft of the people

Alaka'i's Skai wants to be the fuel cell-powered aircraft of the people

by
Waymo's back to testing self-driving semis in Arizona

Waymo's back to testing self-driving semis in Arizona

by
Tesla's Elon Musk urges employees to double their efforts on deliveries, report says

Tesla's Elon Musk urges employees to double their efforts on deliveries, report says

by
Would you try and jump a UTV 247 feet on a windy day? Tanner Godfrey did

Would you try and jump a UTV 247 feet on a windy day? Tanner Godfrey did

by