2020 Lexus RX gets more tech and freshened looks

Lexus will continue selling the two-row RX and the three-row RX L with updates to the midsize crossover SUVs for the 2020 model year.
Thinner headlights, lower fog lights and a new grille lead the changes up front.
Rear visual updates are subtler, but the power rear liftgate now offers an available kick sensor.
The RX is the first Lexus to feature Android Auto. Apple CarPlay is also standard.
The base RX comes with an 8-inch touchscreen. Pictured is the available 12.3-inch touchscreen.
The midsize luxury crossover now adds daytime bicyclist detection, low-light pedestrian detection and traffic sign recognition to its list of standard driver assistance features.
The RX also features adaptive cruise control with lane centering. Absent lane markings, the crossover can even follow the car ahead.
Engines are carryover for the 2020 model year, so fuel economy should remain about the same: up to 30 miles per gallon combined for the hybrid and up to 23 mpg combined for the 3.5-liter V6 RX 350.
Pricing will be announced closer to when production begins in the third quarter of 2019.
