The 2020 Lexus RC F looks rad in red

Let's take a look at the 2020 Lexus RC F, shall we? It's certainly a sharp-looking sports car, especially in this Infrared color.
The taillights and rear bumper get a redo for this year.
Up front the spindle grille is a bit smaller than last year, though it's not immediately obvious.
The 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 now produces 472 horsepower at 7,100 rpm and 395 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 rpm -- gains of 5 hp and 6 lb-ft.
An eight-speed automatic transmission gets the power down to the rear wheels.
I love, love, love the stacked tailpipes. It's such a unique look.
The RC F rides on a staggered set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, with 275/35-series front and 255/35-series rear rubber, wrapped around 19-inch wheels.
The RC F gets adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, as well as forward-collision warning with pedestrian detection standard.
The Enform infotainment system is operated with a touchpad. It's a terrible system that's unnecessarily complicated and frustrating to use.
The 2020 Lexus RC F starts at $65,925 including destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of this gorgeous sports car.