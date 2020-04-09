2020 Lexus LC 500 dons a lovely shade of green for the limited-run Inspiration Series

This is the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series.
Only 500 of these coupes will be sold in the US.
That beautiful exterior color is called Nori Green Pearl.
The Inspiration Series also comes with 21-inch wheels.
Mechanically speaking, the LC Inspiration Series is the same as any other LC 500.
That means there's a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.
The V8 engine produces 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.
The LC Inspiration Series costs just over $104,000.
The LC's striking LED headlights are lovely.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-edition Lexus.