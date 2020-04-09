2020 Lexus LC 500 dons a lovely shade of green for the limited-run Inspiration Series

  • 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series
This is the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Only 500 of these coupes will be sold in the US.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
That beautiful exterior color is called Nori Green Pearl.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The Inspiration Series also comes with 21-inch wheels.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Mechanically speaking, the LC Inspiration Series is the same as any other LC 500.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
That means there's a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The V8 engine produces 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The LC Inspiration Series costs just over $104,000.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The LC's striking LED headlights are lovely.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-edition Lexus.

Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
