  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-f34-act1-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-f34-act2-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-f34-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-det1-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-fint1-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-fint2-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-fint3-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-front-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-pro-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-r34-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-r34-act1-3000
  • 2020-lexus-lc-inspriation-series-rear-3000

Lexus' LC 500 was already a handsome car and a nice place to spend time.

Caption:Photo:Lexus
1
of 12

The Inspiration Series takes the base car's solid foundation and adds a color and an interior that competes with much loftier nameplates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
2
of 12

The exterior color is called Nori Green, named after seaweed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
3
of 12

The Saddle Tan seats are trimmed in Lexus' highest grade of aniline leather.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
4
of 12

The rest of the interior benefits from more Saddle Tan leather as well as Black Amber accents.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
5
of 12

The door inserts are now Alcantara.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
6
of 12

Lexus' LC 500 retains its 5.0-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
7
of 12

The LC 500 isn't the sportiest thing in the class, but it does the whole "super comfortable for hours on end" thing really well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
8
of 12

Click or scroll through for more of the the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series in Nori Green.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexus
9
of 12

Published:Photo:Lexus
10
of 12

Published:Photo:Lexus
11
of 12

Published:Photo:Lexus
12
of 12
Now Reading

The 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is making us Nori Green with envy

Up Next

2019 Lexus LX 570: Can this big SUV still cut it?

Latest Stories

Chevrolet's new China-only EV is called the Menlo and it looks good

Chevrolet's new China-only EV is called the Menlo and it looks good

by
Luxury cars should ditch wood veneers for cork, and here's why

Luxury cars should ditch wood veneers for cork, and here's why

by
Anti-surveillance clothes foil cameras by making you look like a car

Anti-surveillance clothes foil cameras by making you look like a car

by
ZeroAvia is putting hydrogen fuel cells in airplanes

ZeroAvia is putting hydrogen fuel cells in airplanes

by
103,000 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for faulty seat belt parts

103,000 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for faulty seat belt parts

by