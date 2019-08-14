The 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is making us Nori Green with envy

Lexus' LC 500 was already a handsome car and a nice place to spend time.
The Inspiration Series takes the base car's solid foundation and adds a color and an interior that competes with much loftier nameplates.
The exterior color is called Nori Green, named after seaweed.
The Saddle Tan seats are trimmed in Lexus' highest grade of aniline leather.
The rest of the interior benefits from more Saddle Tan leather as well as Black Amber accents.
The door inserts are now Alcantara.
Lexus' LC 500 retains its 5.0-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission.
The LC 500 isn't the sportiest thing in the class, but it does the whole "super comfortable for hours on end" thing really well.
