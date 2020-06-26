Lexus' archaic GX is still a champ off-road.
Meet the 2020 Lexus GX 460.
This is one of the few luxury SUVs that'll go way, way off the beaten path.
In fact, the GX 460 is enjoying newfound popularity because of its off-road chops.
Power comes from a 4.6-liter V8.
19-inch wheels are optional on this Luxury model.
An Off-Road Package adds a number of features that allow the GX to go just about anywhere.
Too bad about that grille, though.
The interior is actually quite nice, despite the GX's age.
Not sure about that red leather, though.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Lexus GX 460.
Discuss: 2020 Lexus GX 460: Refreshingly old-school
