Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Lexus GX 460: Refreshingly old-school

Lexus' archaic GX is still a champ off-road.

1 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Meet the 2020 Lexus GX 460.

2 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is one of the few luxury SUVs that'll go way, way off the beaten path.

3 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

In fact, the GX 460 is enjoying newfound popularity because of its off-road chops.

4 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Power comes from a 4.6-liter V8.

5 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

19-inch wheels are optional on this Luxury model.

6 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

An Off-Road Package adds a number of features that allow the GX to go just about anywhere.

7 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Too bad about that grille, though.

8 of 19
Lexus

The interior is actually quite nice, despite the GX's age.

9 of 19
Lexus

Not sure about that red leather, though.

10 of 19
Lexus

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Lexus GX 460.

11 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19 of 19
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
