2020 Land Rover Defender looks like an angry little bulldog

  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • 2020 Land Rover Defender

The 2020 Defender represents a massive leap forward in styling, which makes sense, since the last-generation Defender stopped rolling off the line in 2016, its most major refresh occurring all the way back in 2012.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
1
of 43

It's a radical departure from generations past.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
2
of 43

The new Defender is smoother and far more modern.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
3
of 43

Yet, at the same time, there's more rectilinearity here than on any other modern Land Rover.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
4
of 43

The front grilles consist largely of slots, while the headlights and their running-light patterns look like a set of angry eyes.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
5
of 43

Straight lines carry the eyes from the front bumper to the back, where there's more than a little traditional Defender design thrown into the mix.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
6
of 43

It's like a little bulldog scowling at you.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
7
of 43

It looks especially ready for off-roading, given the high-mounted spare wheel on the tailgate.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
8
of 43

The Land Rover Defender will be available in two variants, the two-door 90 and the four-door 110.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
9
of 43

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new 2020 Land Rover Defender.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Land Rover
10
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
11
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
12
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
13
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
14
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
15
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
16
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
17
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
18
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
19
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
20
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
21
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
22
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
23
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
24
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
25
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
26
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
27
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
28
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
29
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
30
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
31
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
32
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
33
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
34
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
35
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
36
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
37
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
38
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
39
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
40
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
41
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
42
of 43

Read the article
Published:Photo:Land Rover
43
of 43
Now Reading

2020 Land Rover Defender looks like an angry little bulldog

Up Next

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is has all the uber, none of the wagen

Latest Stories

2020 Land Rover Defender is ready for the dirt in Frankfurt

2020 Land Rover Defender is ready for the dirt in Frankfurt

by
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS brings sustainable electric luxury to Frankfurt

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS brings sustainable electric luxury to Frankfurt

by
The new Land Rover Defender is futuristically old-school

The new Land Rover Defender is futuristically old-school

14:28
BMW Concept 4 goes a little too hard on the kidney grilles

BMW Concept 4 goes a little too hard on the kidney grilles

by
Hyundai 45 EV concept is a hip hatch with retro looks

Hyundai 45 EV concept is a hip hatch with retro looks

by