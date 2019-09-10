2020 Land Rover Defender looks like an angry little bulldog

The 2020 Defender represents a massive leap forward in styling, which makes sense, since the last-generation Defender stopped rolling off the line in 2016, its most major refresh occurring all the way back in 2012.
It's a radical departure from generations past.
The new Defender is smoother and far more modern.
Yet, at the same time, there's more rectilinearity here than on any other modern Land Rover.
The front grilles consist largely of slots, while the headlights and their running-light patterns look like a set of angry eyes.
Straight lines carry the eyes from the front bumper to the back, where there's more than a little traditional Defender design thrown into the mix.
It's like a little bulldog scowling at you.
It looks especially ready for off-roading, given the high-mounted spare wheel on the tailgate.
The Land Rover Defender will be available in two variants, the two-door 90 and the four-door 110.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new 2020 Land Rover Defender.